Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 684,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,275,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,448,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

