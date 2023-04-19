Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

