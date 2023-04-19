Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $419.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

