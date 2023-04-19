Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,975 shares traded.

Helix BioPharma Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

Further Reading

