Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

