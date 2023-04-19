Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

