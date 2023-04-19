Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HST opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

See Also

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.