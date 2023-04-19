Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

HBM stock opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.