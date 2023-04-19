hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.06 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.80 ($0.20). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 645,699 shares traded.

hVIVO Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.06.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

