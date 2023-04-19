Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $429.62

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.62 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 421.50 ($5.22). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 423.50 ($5.24), with a volume of 310,520 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.54%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

