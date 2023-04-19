Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.