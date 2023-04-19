InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.16

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $6.20. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 27,830 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

InnovAge Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $878.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.02.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.22 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 224,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

