InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.16

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $6.20. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 27,830 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $878.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.22 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 224,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.