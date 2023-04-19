Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 6,506 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,609,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

