Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15,500 shares trading hands.

Innovotech Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

