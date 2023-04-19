International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,205 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1,818.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE:K opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

