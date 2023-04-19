International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,510 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.