International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.09.
Insider Activity at Energy Vault
In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $416,750. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NRGV. Guggenheim downgraded Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Energy Vault Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
