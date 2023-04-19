International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.
NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
