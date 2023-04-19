International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anywhere Real Estate

HOUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.