International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

