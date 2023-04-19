International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Barclays upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.