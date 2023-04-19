International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,646 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

