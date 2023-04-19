International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,233 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

