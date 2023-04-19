International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,945 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

