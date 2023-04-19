International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,172 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,827,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

