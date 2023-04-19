International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

