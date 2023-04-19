International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,771,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 244,019 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 165.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

