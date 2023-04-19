International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

