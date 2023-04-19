International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,395 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

