International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,279 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.78. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

