International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,786 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 722,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.