International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,786 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 722,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
