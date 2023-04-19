International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,537 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.94.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment
In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at $48,755,166.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.
