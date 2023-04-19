International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 174,701.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.