International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 118,430 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

