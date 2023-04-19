International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1,635.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NYSE BSX opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.