International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 8,016.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

