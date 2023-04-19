International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,543 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.