International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4,857.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

