International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

