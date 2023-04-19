International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $106,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

UWM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

