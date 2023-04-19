International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 48,619 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

