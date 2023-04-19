International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $124,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

