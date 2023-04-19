International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $69,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of QS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
