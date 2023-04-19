International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

