International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $90,000 in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 349,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore Stock Performance
ECOR opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
electroCore Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.