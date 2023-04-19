International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $90,000 in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 349,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Stock Performance

ECOR opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

electroCore Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

