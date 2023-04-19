International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.70 and its 200 day moving average is $343.18.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
