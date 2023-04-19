International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE USFD opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.