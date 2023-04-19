International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings Trading Up 7.3 %

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.