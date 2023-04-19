International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $17,155,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $28,971,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

