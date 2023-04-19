International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 228,025 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

