International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,930,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,124 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $577.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $709.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.